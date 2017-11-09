Scituate: Estuary Explorers Program Expanding for South Shore Youth

The North and South Rivers Watershed Association is expanding its “Estuary Explorers Program” for South Shore youth.

Estuary Explorers entails taking pre-teens and teenagers from Norwell public schools and community groups such as the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club out on the North and South rivers for first-hand scientific observation of the river ecosystem.

NSRWA Executive Director Samantha Woods shares some exciting news regarding the program:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/ESTUARYEXPAND1.mp3

The Estuary Explorers Program now serves the Inly School in Scituate, as well as the town of Brockton.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising