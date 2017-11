A 50-year-old institution in North Scituate has been gutted by fire.

It broke out before dawn Sunday at Jamie’s Pub on Gannett Rd.

The roof of the building caved in, and no one was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the fire chief says it’s a big loss for the owner and the town.

