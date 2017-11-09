Scituate: Residents Being Asked to Limit Water Use Through Nov. 17

Scituate residents are being asked to limit water use for the next few days.

Town officials say the Water Department will be performing filter media replacement at the Old Oaken Bucket Water Treatment Plant.

As a result the plant will be shut down between Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.

During that time residents are being asked to limit their use water for essential activities only such as bathing, laundry, and cooking.

Officials say that while the shutdown is in place water will be provided by the town’s six wells which should be able to meet normal requirements so long as conservation methods are observed.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising