Scituate: Special Town Meeting Concludes

Scituate concludes its final Special Town Meeting for this year.

One of the articles passed at Monday night’s meeting included an upgrade to current town mooring standards.

Selectman Anthony Vegnani explains:

“All we did is take the same language that is currently in the state by-law and put it in our town by-law which allows us to take care of the billing process ourselves which could be a little bit more lenient on residents of the town as well as we get to re-coop more of the revenue from any fines that are levied,” said Vegnani.

Anyone who violates the mooring regulations will still have to pay a $100 fine, payable to the town Harbormaster instead of the state.

Voters also approved a $300 fine for anyone who smokes marijuana in a public place in town, such as parking lots, cemeteries, school property, sidewalks, beaches and boat landings. The moratorium on the sale and distribution of recreational marijuana in town will run until November 30, 2018.

Another article approved on Tuesday night included the replacement of three tanks at the town’s Water Treatment Plant, one of those tanks was found to have a leak right after Scituate’s April town meeting concluded.

Voters also approved increasing access and parking to four parcels of land acquired by the town’s Community Preservation Committee.

The four parcels of land are the Bates Lane Complex, the Higgins-McAllister property on Holly Crest Road, and the Damon Memorial and Crosbie properties, both located on Clapp Road.

