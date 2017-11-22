Scituate: Town Awaiting Results of Sewer Regionalization Study

Scituate’s Department of Public Works director appeared before the town’s Board of Selectmen Tuesday night, for an update on the town’s sewer system.

For years residents have been clamoring to tie into the town’s limited capacity sewer system.

It’s a huge issue for the town.

Scituate D.P.W. Director Kevin Cafferty said the town is now conducting a viability study, to determine if regionalizing the system with Cohasset and Hull may be a cost effective strategy to increase sewer capacity.

“We’re looking at potential regionalization with Cohasset and Hull.

Hull is doing an expansion or upgrades to their sewer treatment plant, and we got together with Hull and Cohasset, to look into the potential of adding additional sewer capacity to the other towns.

Hull is in a unique position; they have a direct discharge to the ocean, which allows a lot more flexibility when you are discharging sewer, because it’s going directly into the ocean,” Cafferty explained.

Cafferty said that the viability study could be completed in about three or four months.

“Timeline on the feasibility study is 90 to 120 days. The feasibility study was just finalized probably in the past two weeks. So we’re hoping 120 days from then we’ll have a complete plan and we’ll know which direction everybody’s going in. Or at least if we’re going to go further, or if we’re going to carry it over.”

If it all works out, funding for the regionalization plan could come from state and federal grants.

