South Shore: Veterans Day Observance Events

Communities across the South Shore will be holding events this weekend in observance of Veterans Day.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Hingham Town Hall will be hosting a breakfast for military personell and their families, followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m. and a wreath laying.

The Tri-Town parade which includes Rockland, Whitman, and Abington kicks off tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. on Union St. in Rockland and will go through Rockland Center before ending at Rockland Plaza on Route 123.

Halifax will also be holding a ceremony at 9 a.m. at Town Hall with speakers and wreaths being placed at nearby monuments.

Also at 9 a.m. a Korean War Memorial Ceremony will take place at Jackson Square in Weymouth which will be followed by a parade to the Ralph Talbot Amphitheater for a re-dedication of the Veterans Memorial Wall. The Boy Scouts will also be holding a flag retirement ceremony at 2 at the Whipple Senior Center.

Marshfield’s parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Library Plaza and pass Town Hall before ending at Veterans Memorial Park for an 11 a.m. ceremony.

A Veterans Day Luncheon will be held at the Scituate Country Club beginning at 10:45 a.m. that will include speakers and a flag ceremony.

At 11 a.m. the Cohasset VFW Post will be holding a brief program at the Veterans Park at the Harbor. Duxbury will also be holding a ceremony at the Veterans Park at the Harbor that will include a toast to Veterans.

Plymouth and Pembroke will both be holding events at 11 a.m. with Pembroke’s ceremony taking place at the Middle School. Plymouth’s ceremony will take place at Memorial Hall and will feature Congressman Bill Keating presenting Ambassador for Peace Medals to four Korean War Veterans.

On Sunday Braintree VFW Post 1702 will be holding a 5K walk and cookout with the walk starting at 9:30 a.m. on John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive.

