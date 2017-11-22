WATD: Special Report from Christine James on History of New England Mob War

By
Christine James
Posted on November 22, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

It’s the story behind the story of jostling for power, mistaken identity, and revenge, among the different factions of the New England mob that retired Massachusetts State Police Detective Bill McGreal knows in detail.

Find out how this mob war had some tragic consequences right here on the south shore 10 years later.

Please join WATD’s Christine James for this special report:


 

For More Background on McGreal’s Work, Listen Below:

 

McGreal receiving “Trooper of the Year” award in 1981

McGreal as an Undercover Officer

Johnny Depp and George Jung

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."