WATD: Special Report from Christine James on History of New England Mob War

It’s the story behind the story of jostling for power, mistaken identity, and revenge, among the different factions of the New England mob that retired Massachusetts State Police Detective Bill McGreal knows in detail.

Find out how this mob war had some tragic consequences right here on the south shore 10 years later.

Please join WATD’s Christine James for this special report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/112317-CJ-MCGREAL-PART-1-FINAL-.mp3



For More Background on McGreal’s Work, Listen Below:

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising