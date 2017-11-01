WATD: Terrorism Expert Comments on Tuesday’s NYC Terror Attack

An investigation is underway after a man, identified by authorities as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, a Uzbek national, drove a truck into a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York City, a move which has been labeled an act of terror.

This attack is similar to one that took place in Nice, France on July 14, 2016.

Terrorism expert Col. Dave Gavigan tells WATD News that attack became an inspiration for ISIS when it comes to future attacks.

Gavigan also says this isn’t the first time such an attack on American soil.

Gavigan also says that while law enforcement had expected a similar attack there were aspects of this attack that took law enforcement by surprise.

Gavigan also says it’s likely this attack involved a great deal of pre-planning.

