About 50 people turned out at the Weymouth High School Wednesday night, regarding a proposal to mitigate traffic and safety issues in Columbian Square; Our John Penny reports.

Listen to the story here

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Weymouth-Columbian-Square.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising