Weymouth: Consultants Present Affordable Housing Production Plan

The Weymouth Town Council met in joint session Monday night with the Planning Board and consultants working on an affordable housing production plan for the town.

Weymouth currently has an affordable housing stock of 7.7% out of the town’s total housing inventory.

Consultants are developing a housing production plan to be summited for state approval, to try to bring that up to the 10% state requirement for Chapter 40B affordable housing.

Consultant Jen Goldson believes rezoning is one way to move towards that 10% goal.

“I think rezoning could go a long way. There are a number of areas and corridors in the community that they’re looking at potentially rezoning, and I think that could have a big impact along with inclusionary zoning, requiring that new development include affordable units,” Goldson said.

Goldson also suggested that Weymouth consider forming an affordable housing trust, with the use of Community Preservation funds.

“I think the housing trust is an idea worth considering. The fact that you have Community Preservation Act funds, is one of the key funding sources to a housing trust.”

The town is sending the measure over to the Budget Management Committee and Economic Development Committee, for further review.



