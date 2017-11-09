Weymouth: Final Proposal to Correct Columbian Square Traffic and Safety Issues

About 50 people gathered at Weymouth High School Wednesday night to hear about a proposal that would address traffic and safety issues in Columbian Square.

The final proposal for revitalization includes shortening the distance of pedestrian crossings, installing signalization, and improved parking and traffic calming measures.

Chauncey Street would also become a one-way road.

William Scully, with the engineering firm Green International Affiliates, says one immediate measure for consideration is to lower speed limit now, before the project goes full bore.

Along with signaling and traffic calming, Scully says extending curbs and shortening crosswalks will help ensure greater pedestrian safety.

The design phase is slated for next year, with the $2.5 million project beginning early in 2019.

