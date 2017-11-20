Weymouth: Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Highway

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed on Route 3 in Weymouth.

State Police say the crash was reported around 6:15 p.m. Sunday after a driver of a 2006 Honda Accord, identified as a 59-year-old man from Cranston, R.I., struck a pedestrian while traveling on Route 3 Northbound between Exits 15 and 16.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

