Weymouth: Town Election Results Are In

– Posted on November 8, 2017Posted in: Local News
Weymouth voters went to the polls Tuesday for Town Councilor and School Committee races.
In the Councilor-at-Large race the top five vote getters were Michael Molisse with over 4,900 votes, Jane Hackett with over 4,800 votes, Frederick Happel with over 4,000 votes, Brian McDonald with over 3,700 votes, and Michael Murphy with over 3,200 votes.
The District One Race saw Becky Haugh getting over 1,100 votes to beat Judd Wilson who got over 220 votes.
In District 5 Ed Harrington got over 680 votes to beat Joe Bronske who got over 350 votes.
Lisa Belmarsh received over 3,500 votes making her the top vote getter in the school committee race, followed by Kathy Curran with over 3,300 votes, Rebecca Sherlock Shangraw with over 2,900 votes.
The remaining races were uncontested.
The town clerk’s off says voter turnout was estimated at 19 percent.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.