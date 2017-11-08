Weymouth: Town Election Results Are In

Weymouth voters went to the polls Tuesday for Town Councilor and School Committee races.

In the Councilor-at-Large race the top five vote getters were Michael Molisse with over 4,900 votes, Jane Hackett with over 4,800 votes, Frederick Happel with over 4,000 votes, Brian McDonald with over 3,700 votes, and Michael Murphy with over 3,200 votes.

The District One Race saw Becky Haugh getting over 1,100 votes to beat Judd Wilson who got over 220 votes.

In District 5 Ed Harrington got over 680 votes to beat Joe Bronske who got over 350 votes.

Lisa Belmarsh received over 3,500 votes making her the top vote getter in the school committee race, followed by Kathy Curran with over 3,300 votes, Rebecca Sherlock Shangraw with over 2,900 votes.

The remaining races were uncontested.

The town clerk’s off says voter turnout was estimated at 19 percent.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising