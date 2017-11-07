Weymouth: Town Elections Today

Weymouth is holding their Town Election today.

Candidates will be running for seats on the School Committee, Councilor at Large and District Councilor.

For Councilor-at-large, seven candidates, including three incumbents, are running for five open seats.

For District Councilor, only districts 1 and 5 are facing opposition.

Six candidates, three of which are incumbents, are running for three open seats on the School Committee.

Weymouth polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising