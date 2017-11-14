Weymouth: Unanswered Questions at Compressor Station Forum Angers Residents

Weymouth residents living near the proposed compressor station site are left with many unanswered questions after Enbridge representatives fail to provide updated information on the site’s cleanup.

More on the story from WATD’s Mimi Walker:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/VOICERMW-Enbridge-Compressor-Station-Cleanup-Comments-and-Draft.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising