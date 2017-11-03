Weymouth: Work Set to Begin on 50-Unit Condo on Weymouth Neck

Developers of Seascape at Weymouth say work will start by the middle of this month on a $20 million condominium development on Weymouth Neck.

“I think it’s going to be a beautiful project, we’re surrounded by water. We’re going to be left with a lot of open space,” said Joseph Iantosca, the President of DAI Property Management. “We’ve had a lot of positive input from the neighbors and people that want to be on the site.”

The building is set to be six stories and 50-units on Broad Reach Road.

Iantosca said the first phase of work will involve the installation of utilities and site preparation from November to January. Construction of the building is expected to start in the early spring.

The site is atop a former fertilizer factory, which was cleaned-up and capped in 2009. Residents were concerned what would be done with contaminated soil at the site.

“There is a hazard plan that has been formulated by our environmental engineers. It’s been reviewed by DEP as well as the Town of Weymouth,” said Iantosca. “We’re gone through a long vetting process over the past year to develop that.”

He says contaminated soil during construction will be moved to a designated area and capped on the site. There will also be air-quality testing check for contaminants.

Updates on the project can be found at SeascapeAtWeymouth.com and on Facebook (Seascape at Weymouth).

For emergency reasons or concerns during construction, Iantosca said people can call 617-376-4588.

Construction is expected to take 18 months.

