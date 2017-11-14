Whitman: Police Arrest Man Suspected of Narcotics Distribution

A Boston man is accused of selling narcotics in and around Whitman.

East Bridgewater Police say detectives assigned to the WEB Task force arrested 19-year-old Jordys Bolivar Arias-Gonzalez following an investigation.

Detectives obtained a warrant based on probable cause that Arias-Gonzalez was involved in the sale of Heroin, Fentanyl and other narcotics.

Arias-Gonzalez was observed Thursday in an area in Whitman known to detectives that he frequented to conduct suspected narcotic transactions.

A vehicle stop was initiated and he was placed under arrest.

Police say that during the course of the arrest several items associated with narcotics distribution, several phones, and cash, consistent with profits from street-level sales of Narcotics were seized.

Arias-Gonzalez was arraigned at Brockton District Court on 3 counts of Distribution of a Class B Substance (Fentanyl).

Whitman Police will be requesting for forfeiture through the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

 

