Zimbabwe: After 37 Years, Rule of Zimbabwe’s Mugabe Appears to be Over

Zimbabwe’s military controls the capital and the state broadcaster and is holding President Robert Mugabe, 93, and his wife under house arrest. It appears that the world’s oldest head of state has been deposed by a coup.

But the military is at pains to say it did not stage a military takeover, instead starting a process to restore Zimbabwe’s democracy.

After 37 years, the military seems to have brought an end to Mugabe’s long reign in what the army’s supporters praised as a “bloodless correction.” South Africa and other neighboring countries are sending in leaders to negotiate with Mugabe and the generals to encourage the transition.

Citizens in Zimbabwe’s tidy capital, Harare, contributed to the feeling of a smooth change by carrying on with their daily lives, walking past the army’s armored personnel carriers to go to work and to shops. Many who have never known any leader but Mugabe waited in long lines at banks to draw limited amounts of cash, a result of this once-prosperous country’s plummeting economy.

-A.P. News

