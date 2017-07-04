2017 July 4th Plymouth Philharmonic Concert on the Waterfront (And on the Radio!)

The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra is kicking off its 102nd season with a free, festive, family-friendly concert celebrating the nation’s birthday! And 95.9-FM WATD will again be broadcasting the music LIVE!

Steven Karidoyanes conducts a happy mix of patriotic, stage and film music. Highlights include a reading of the Declaration of Independence by radio broadcaster, Laura Carlo, the playing of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” with Plymouth High School’s Marching Band and a patriotic sing-along (with lyrics here).

The concert takes place in historic Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 97 Water Street on the Plymouth Waterfront near the Plymouth Rock Portico, across from the natural amphitheater of Cole’s Hill.

The music starts at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, July 4th. Fireworks will begin at 9:00-9:15 PM depending on night sky.*



If you can’t get down to the waterfront, tune to 95.9 FM WATD or online at www.959watd.com/streaming and listen as WATD’s Ed Perry broadcasts from the Plymouth Waterfront at 7:15 p.m. and takes you right through the Phil’s Independence Day Concert!

This Esther and Alcide Ruffini Fourth of July Concert is made possible with additional support from The James Spooner Trust and the Town Of Plymouth Promotions Fund.