WATD Sports – South Shore High School / UMass Amherst Play-By-Play Coverage

WATD broadcasts play-by-play coverage of local High School Varsity Football in the fall, and Boys and Playoff Girls Basketball in the winter, including limited Playoff Hockey games. We may also air playoff games in other sports depending on scheduling. We broadcast both U-Mass Amherst Division 1 NCAA Basketball and Football each fall and winter.

We also broadcast local South Shore High School sports reports weekday mornings at :22 and :52 past the hour from 5-10 a.m. with Brendan Connelly and Bill Wilhelm.

In addition, we service MGA, NEPGA, WGAM and local PGA and LPGA golf coverage by golf enthusiast and reporter, Liza Churchill.

WATD Sports Broadcast Schedules

2017 Boys High School Basketball

(As of 3/6/2017)

Date Game Time Notes Friday, Jan. 6 Rockland @ Cohasset 6:30 PM Tuesday, Jan. 10 Hull @ Norwell 7:00 PM No Pregame Friday, Jan. 13 Whitman-Hanson @ Hingham 6:30 PM Friday, Jan. 20 Duxbury @ Silver Lake 6:30 PM Friday, Jan. 27 Carver @ Abington 6:30 PM Tuesday, Jan. 31 Scituate @ Whitman-Hanson 7:00 PM No Pregame Friday, Feb. 3 North Quincy @ Hanover 6:30 PM Friday, Feb. 10 Marshfield @ Brockton* 7:00 PM *No Game Due

to Snow Tuesday, Feb. 14 Malden @ Pembroke 7:00 PM No Pregame

Saturday, Feb. 18 Marshfield at Brockton 7:00 PM Makeup Game Friday, March 3 Oliver Ames @ Whitman-Hanson 6:30 PM Tuesday, March 7 Hanover vs. Old Rochester 7:30 PM @ Brockton High

2017 Girls High School Basketball Playoffs

(As of 2/28/2017)

Date Game Time Notes Tuesday, Feb. 28 Pembroke @ Scituate 7:00 PM* Game Already

in Progress

2016/17 UMass Amherst Men’s Basketball Broadcast Schedule

(As of 3/6/2017)

Date Game Time Notes Thurs. Nov. 17 Vs. Temple 7:00 PM* No pregame Sun. Nov. 20 @ Holy Cross 1:05 PM* No Pregame Sat. Nov. 26 Vs. Harvard 12:40 PM Thurs. Dec. 8 Vs. Pacific 7:00 PM* No Pregame Sat. Dec. 10 @ Providence 12:00 PM* No Pregame Tues. Dec. 13 Vs. North Carolina 7:00 PM* No Pregame Sat. Dec. 17 VS. Kennesaw State 12:40 PM Thurs. Dec. 22 Vs. Rider 7:00 PM* No Pregame Sat. Jan. 7 @ VCU 12:40 PM Sun. Jan. 15 @ Rhode Island 2:10 PM Sat. Jan. 21 Vs. Fordham 12:10 PM Sat. Jan. 28 Vs. George Mason 12:40 PM Tues. Feb. 7 Vs. Rhode Island 7:00 PM* No Pregame Sat. Feb. 11 @ St. Joe’s 2:10 PM Sat. Feb. 18 Vs. Davidson 12:00 PM* No Pregame Thurs. Feb. 23 @ George Washington 7:00 PM* No Pregame Sun. Feb. 26 Vs. La Salle 1:00 PM* No Pregame Sat. March 4 @ St. Bonaventure 3:40 PM Wed. March 8 vs. Saint Joe’s 5:40 PM Playoffs



2017 Winter High School Football Sponsors

Thank you to all of our High School Sports sponsors!



High School Sports Team

Bill Wilhelm

WATD Sports Director | Co-Host, The Sports Exchange | Sports Broadcaster

Brendan Connelly

Co-Host, The Sports Exchange | Sports Broadcaster

Arthur Boyle Sports Broadcaster

Alan Mccall Sports Broadcaster

Bill Rossi Statistician

Bill Vose Sports Broadcaster

John Geary Sports Broadcaster

Liza Churchill Host, Goldie Bounce Golf

Cody Boyns Roving Sports Reporter