WATD Sports – South Shore High School / UMass Amherst Play-By-Play Coverage

WATD broadcasts play-by-play coverage of local High School Varsity Football in the fall, and Boys and Playoff Girls Basketball in the winter, including limited Playoff Hockey games. We may also air playoff games in other sports depending on scheduling. We broadcast both U-Mass Amherst Division 1 NCAA Basketball and Football each fall and winter.
We also broadcast local South Shore High School sports reports weekday mornings at :22 and :52 past the hour from 5-10 a.m. with Brendan Connelly and Bill Wilhelm.
In addition, we service MGA, NEPGA, WGAM and local PGA and LPGA golf coverage by golf enthusiast and reporter, Liza Churchill.
WATD Sports Broadcast Schedules
2017 Boys High School Basketball
(As of 3/6/2017)
|Date
|Game
|Time
|Notes
|Friday, Jan. 6
|Rockland @ Cohasset
|6:30 PM
|Tuesday, Jan. 10
|Hull @ Norwell
|7:00 PM
|No Pregame
|Friday, Jan. 13
|Whitman-Hanson @ Hingham
|6:30 PM
|Friday, Jan. 20
|Duxbury @ Silver Lake
|6:30 PM
|Friday, Jan. 27
|Carver @ Abington
|6:30 PM
|Tuesday, Jan. 31
|Scituate @ Whitman-Hanson
|7:00 PM
|No Pregame
|Friday, Feb. 3
|North Quincy @ Hanover
|6:30 PM
|*No Game Due
to Snow
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Malden @ Pembroke
|7:00 PM
|No Pregame
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|Marshfield at Brockton
|7:00 PM
|Makeup Game
|Friday, March 3
|Oliver Ames @ Whitman-Hanson
|6:30 PM
|Tuesday, March 7
|Hanover vs. Old Rochester
|7:30 PM
|@ Brockton High
2017 Girls High School Basketball Playoffs
(As of 2/28/2017)
|Date
|Game
|Time
|Notes
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
|Pembroke @ Scituate
|7:00 PM*
|Game Already
in Progress
2016/17 UMass Amherst Men’s Basketball Broadcast Schedule
(As of 3/6/2017)
|Date
|Game
|Time
|Notes
|Thurs. Nov. 17
|Vs. Temple
|7:00 PM*
|No pregame
|Sun. Nov. 20
|@ Holy Cross
|1:05 PM*
|No Pregame
|Sat. Nov. 26
|Vs. Harvard
|12:40 PM
|Thurs. Dec. 8
|Vs. Pacific
|7:00 PM*
|No Pregame
|Sat. Dec. 10
|@ Providence
|12:00 PM*
|No Pregame
|Tues. Dec. 13
|Vs. North Carolina
|7:00 PM*
|No Pregame
|Sat. Dec. 17
|VS. Kennesaw State
|12:40 PM
|Thurs. Dec. 22
|Vs. Rider
|7:00 PM*
|No Pregame
|Sat. Jan. 7
|@ VCU
|12:40 PM
|Sun. Jan. 15
|@ Rhode Island
|2:10 PM
|Sat. Jan. 21
|Vs. Fordham
|12:10 PM
|Sat. Jan. 28
|Vs. George Mason
|12:40 PM
|Tues. Feb. 7
|Vs. Rhode Island
|7:00 PM*
|No Pregame
|Sat. Feb. 11
|@ St. Joe’s
|2:10 PM
|Sat. Feb. 18
|Vs. Davidson
|12:00 PM*
|No Pregame
|Thurs. Feb. 23
|@ George Washington
|7:00 PM*
|No Pregame
|Sun. Feb. 26
|Vs. La Salle
|1:00 PM*
|No Pregame
|Sat. March 4
|@ St. Bonaventure
|3:40 PM
|Wed. March 8
|vs. Saint Joe’s
|5:40 PM
|Playoffs
2017 Winter High School Football Sponsors
Thank you to all of our High School Sports sponsors!
Bill Wilhelm
Brendan Connelly
Co-Host, The Sports Exchange | Sports Broadcaster
Brendan Connelly
Alan Mccall Sports Broadcaster
Bill Rossi Statistician
Bill Vose Sports Broadcaster
John Geary Sports Broadcaster
Liza Churchill Host, Goldie Bounce Golf
Cody Boyns Roving Sports Reporter
Liza Churchill Host, Goldie Bounce Golf
Cody Boyns Roving Sports Reporter