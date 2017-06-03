WATD Sports – South Shore High School / UMass Amherst Play-By-Play Coverage

 

Bill Vose, Bill Wilhelm and Arthur Boyle broadcasting play-by-play from a local high school basketball game.

WATD broadcasts play-by-play coverage of local High School Varsity Football in the fall, and Boys and Playoff Girls Basketball in the winter, including limited Playoff Hockey games. We may also air playoff games in other sports depending on scheduling. We broadcast both U-Mass Amherst Division 1 NCAA Basketball and Football each fall and winter.

We also broadcast local South Shore High School sports reports weekday mornings at :22 and :52 past the hour from 5-10 a.m. with Brendan Connelly and Bill Wilhelm.

In addition, we service MGA, NEPGA, WGAM and local PGA and LPGA golf coverage by golf enthusiast and reporter, Liza Churchill.

WATD Sports Broadcast Schedules 

2017 Boys High School Basketball
(As of 3/6/2017)

Date Game Time Notes
Friday, Jan. 6 Rockland @ Cohasset 6:30 PM
Tuesday, Jan. 10 Hull @ Norwell 7:00 PM No Pregame
Friday, Jan. 13 Whitman-Hanson @ Hingham 6:30 PM
Friday, Jan. 20 Duxbury @ Silver Lake 6:30 PM
Friday, Jan. 27 Carver @ Abington 6:30 PM
Tuesday, Jan. 31 Scituate @ Whitman-Hanson 7:00 PM No Pregame
Friday, Feb. 3 North Quincy @ Hanover 6:30 PM
Friday, Feb. 10 Marshfield @ Brockton* 7:00 PM *No Game Due
to Snow
Tuesday, Feb. 14 Malden @ Pembroke 7:00 PM No Pregame
Saturday, Feb. 18 Marshfield at Brockton 7:00 PM Makeup Game
Friday, March 3 Oliver Ames @ Whitman-Hanson 6:30 PM
Tuesday, March 7 Hanover vs. Old Rochester 7:30 PM @ Brockton High

 

2017 Girls High School Basketball Playoffs
(As of 2/28/2017)

Date Game Time Notes
Tuesday, Feb. 28 Pembroke @ Scituate 7:00 PM* Game Already
in Progress

 2016/17 UMass Amherst Men’s Basketball Broadcast Schedule

(As of 3/6/2017) 

Date Game Time Notes
Thurs. Nov. 17 Vs. Temple  7:00 PM* No pregame
Sun. Nov. 20 @ Holy Cross 1:05 PM* No Pregame
Sat. Nov. 26 Vs. Harvard 12:40 PM  
Thurs. Dec. 8 Vs. Pacific 7:00 PM* No Pregame
Sat. Dec. 10 @ Providence 12:00 PM* No Pregame
Tues. Dec. 13 Vs. North Carolina 7:00 PM* No Pregame
Sat. Dec. 17 VS. Kennesaw State 12:40 PM  
Thurs. Dec. 22 Vs. Rider 7:00 PM* No Pregame
Sat. Jan. 7 @ VCU 12:40 PM  
Sun. Jan. 15 @ Rhode Island 2:10 PM  
Sat. Jan. 21 Vs. Fordham 12:10 PM  
Sat. Jan. 28 Vs. George Mason 12:40 PM  
Tues. Feb. 7 Vs. Rhode Island 7:00 PM* No Pregame
Sat. Feb. 11 @ St. Joe’s 2:10 PM  
Sat. Feb. 18 Vs. Davidson 12:00 PM* No Pregame
Thurs. Feb. 23 @ George Washington 7:00 PM* No Pregame
Sun. Feb. 26 Vs. La Salle 1:00 PM* No Pregame
Sat. March 4 @ St. Bonaventure 3:40 PM  
Wed. March 8 vs. Saint Joe’s 5:40 PM Playoffs


