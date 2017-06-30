what to do with the kids this weekend: Friday, June 30 – Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Don’t forget to check out your local library for great programs for kids of all ages, every day of the week!

The Paragon Carousel Summer Hours run Sunday – Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Hours on Friday, June 9 are 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Saturday June 10 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Brockton Fair runs until Sunday, July 9th at the Brockton Fairgrounds. The fireworks nights are July 1, 3, 4 & 8 at 10:45 p.m. and the demolition derby is June 30, July 1,3,4,6,7 & 8 at 7:00 p.m. There will be rides and games, nightly bands, an exotic animal petting zoo and livestock exhibits. For details visit brocktonfair.net.

Middleboro July 4th carnival and fireworks begins Friday, June 30th from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m., hosted by the Middleboro Park and Recreation Department at Piece Playground. The carnival is open from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Sunday with fireworks at 10:00 p.m., Monday, July 3 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and on July 4th the carnival is open from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. & 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. with separate wristbands sold for day / night.

Friday, June 30, 2017:

Highland Street Foundation’s Free Fun Friday venues today include the Boston Children’s Museum and The MIT Museum in Cambridge. http://highlandstreet.org/programs/free-fun-fridays-june-30-2017

The Plymouth Pilgrims are home tonight, you can catch their game at Forges Field at 6:30 p.m. http://www.pilgrimsbaseball.com

It’s family movie night tonight at Forge Pond Park in Hanover. The feature tonight – The Goonies on a giant 30 foot screen! Gates open at 7 and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. – bring your lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. According to the Facebook page, the event is now free as its being sponsored by the folks who purchased the Hanover Mall. Extreme Tailgators will be on site with delish food to purchase. Proceeds to benefit Hanover Build the Boards, a group hoping to build a street hockey and multi sports rink in town.

Saturday, July 1, 2017:

The Hingham Lions Club hosts the annual 4th of July fireworks which take place at the Bathing Beach in Hingham. The day includes kids activities starting around 3:00 p.m. like face painting and balloon fun and more. Music at 4, 5:30 and 7 before the fireworks start later.

The 44th annual Braintree Day 4th of July celebration is today and the festivities include a parade, carnival, a food truck festival and fireworks! The parade starts at 11:45 a.m. stepping off from the RMV parking lot on Plain Street. The Food truck rode is at the high school after 2:00 p.m. And Kristen Merlin headlines the entertainment at night, performing around 8:00 p.m. leading up to the 10:00 p.m. fireworks at Braintree High School.

Halifax Family Fun Day is today from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and includes a bike decorating contest, games, music, make your own tie-dye shirts, food and much more on the Town Green. The evening events are across the street from the town hall from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. There will be food, music and of course fireworks.

Sunday, July 2, 2017:

It’s the Pilgrim Breakfast at the Harlow Old Fort House on Sandwich Street in Plymouth from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Costumed servers dish out piping hot fishcakes, baked beans, cornbread and other tasty fare, while strolling singers share songs, riddles, and 17th century cheer. Proceeds benefit the preservation of the 1577 Harlow House. Fee are $12.50 per person, $10 for members. Email pasm@verizon.net or call 508.746.0012 for tickets.

Monday, July 3, 2017:

Head to the Hingham Public Library for Patriotic story, music and craft time from 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. This drop in program is great for kids 3 and up. Siblings welcome!

It’s Weymouth’s turn to light the sky with fireworks tonight and the celebration begins at 5:00 p.m. at the George Lane Beach parking lot on River Street with bouncy houses and games for the kids. Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

The Plymouth Pilgrims play tonight at Forges Field at 6:30 p.m.!

Tuesday, July 4, 2017:

It’s a Salute to “Super” Heroes today in Plymouth! The annual parade kicks off at 9:15 from the Mayflower Business Park in North Plymouth and at 7:30 p.m. the Plymouth Philharmonic concert on the waterfront at the DCR Pilgrim Memorial State Park begins. The fireworks light the sky at 9:15 p.m. http://july4plymouth.com



Bridgewater celebrates the 4th of July with their annual parade kicking off at 10:00 a.m. today, followed by the Arts Festival until 3:00 p.m. on the quad of Bridgewater State University with art, music and a trackless train ride. The night festivities include the carnival at Legion Field from 5:30 – 9:15 p.m. include music and food and the fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. http://www.bridgewaterma4th.com/index.html

Upcoming & Ongoing Ideas

Been to the Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton? Children under 12 are admitted for free and everyone is admitted for free Thursdays from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. www.fullercraft.org

The Children’s Museum in Boston costs $1 to enter Fridays from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.! Current exhibits include Explore-a-Saurus where you can assume the role of scientist and explore the evidence, the science and the features that make dinosaurs so compelling. You can touch and measure a fossil footprint and learn what clues it gives about a dinosaur’s size. You can manipulate a full-size model and learn how they moved and rearrange bone puzzles to learn about dinosaur anatomy. Learn more HERE. http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/exhibits-programs/exhibits/explore%E2%80%A2a%E2%80%A2saurus

Check out the fun events & activities at the Boston Museum of Science: www.mos.org.

Visit the New England Aquarium: www.neaq.org.