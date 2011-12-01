WATD Operation Stormwatch – Advisories, Closings and Resources

Important Utility Contacts

NATIONAL GRID – Dial National Grid’s Toll Free Emergency Outage Reporting Number – 1-800-465-1212.

People who depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the Customer Service Center — 1-800-322-3223

To get text message alerts and updates through a free National Grid service, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743) to sign-up for the service Click Here for National Grid’s Outage Map

Eversource – Dial Eversource’s Toll Free Emergency Outage Reporting Number – 1-800-592-2000. Click Here for Eversource’s Outage Map

Emergency Resources

Click Here for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency

For non-emergency assistance and information (including shelter locations), call 2-1-1 or visit www.mass211.org

Local Closings, Delays and Cancellations Around The South Shore

(Last Entry: Thursday, February 9 – 6:59 a.m.)

SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS Abington Public – Closed Thursday Archbishop Williams High – Closed Thursday Bay Farm Montessori-Duxbury – Closed Thursday Blue Hills Regional Voc. – Closed Thursday Bourne Public - Closed Thursday Braintree Public - Closed Thursday Bridgewater-Raynham Regional – Closed Thursday Bridgewater State University – Closed Thursday Bright Ideas Childcare-Plymouth – Closed Thursday Brockton Public – Closed Thursday Brockton Area ARC Day Program – Closed Thursday Calvary Chapel-Rockland – Closed Thursday Cape Cod Community College - Closed Thursday Cardinal Cushing-Hanover – Closed Thursday Cardinal Spellman High – Closed Thursday Cohasset Public – Closed Thursday Derby Academy – Closed Thursday Duxbury Public – Closed Thursday Eastern Nazarene College – Closed Thursday Easton Public – Closed Thursday Falmouth Public – Closed Thursday Halifax Public – Closed Thursday Hanover Public – Closed Thursday Hingham Public – Closed Thursday Holbrook Public – Closed Thursday Hull Public - Closed Thursday Kingston Public – Closed Thursday Notre Dame Academy Hingham – Closed Thursday Marshfield Public – Closed Thursday Mass. Maritime Academy – Closed Thursday Massasoit Community College – Closed Thursday Middleborough Public – Closed Thursday New England Baptist Academy – Closed Thursday Norwell Public – Closed Thursday Pembroke Public – Closed Thursday Plymouth Public – Closed Thursday Plympton Public – Closed Thursday Quincy College-Quincy & Plymouth – Closed Thursday Quincy Public – Closed Thursday Rising Tide Charter School-Kingston – Closed Thursday Rockland Public - Closed Thursday Sacred Heart-Kingston – Closed Thursday Scituate Public – Closed Thursday Silver Lake Regional - Closed Thursday South Shore Charter Public School – Closed Thursday South Shore Christian Academy – Closed Thursday South Shore Conservatory-Hingham & Duxbury - Closed Thursday South Shore Voc. Tech. – Closed Thursday Thayer Academy – Closed Thursday Trinity Catholic Academy-Brockton – Closed Thursday Upper Cape Cod Voc. Tech. – Closed Thursday Wareham Public – Closed Thursday West Bridgewater Public – Closed Thursday Weymouth Public – Closed Thursday Woodside School – Closed Thursday Woodward School – Closed Thursday Whitman-Hanson Regional - Closed Thursday TOWN/MUNICIPAL ADVISORIES Gov. Baker announced state offices will be closed Thursday for non-emergency, executive branch state employees. Brockton - Mayor Carpenter has declared a snow emergency in the City of Brockton effective Thursday at 7:00 a.m. No parking on an city street during the snow emergency. The following locations have been established as free off-street snow emergency parking lots: East side of Montello St. btwn Crescent and White Ave Warren Ave. lot on West side btwn Belmont and Bartlett South St. lot near Main St. behind gas station Howard School at 837 North Main St. Whitman School at 25 Manomet St. Edgar’s Playground on Dover St. *Brockton – trash will not be picked up Thursday and will run on a holiday schedule Friday *Brockton – Brockton Area Transit (BAT) will operate on a snow schedule beginning at 8:00 a.m. Thursday Duxbury - Town Hall Closed Thursday Duxbury Free Library - Closed Thursday, open Friday 10-5 East Bridgewater - Republic has cancelled trash/recycle pickup for Thursday Hanson - Town Hall, all public offices, meeting and the Public Library Closed Thursday. Halifax – Town Hall closed Thursday Marshfield - Council on Aging: All activities cancelled for Thursday, February 9 including lunch, meals on wheels, bus service and Senior Center activities Marshfield - Ventress Library Closed Thursday Marshfield - trash and recycling will be delayed Thursday by one day – please keep your barrels inside on Thursday Marshfield - Charter Review Committee Meeting scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled and rescheduled to February 23 at 7 PM. Norwell - Curbside trash and recycling is delayed one day due to the storm. Thursday pickup is scheduled for Friday and Friday pickup is scheduled for Saturday. Norwell - Town Hall Closed Thursday Pembroke - No Curbside Trash Pickup Thursday Plymouth County Commissioner’s Meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m. has been cancelled. Plymouth - Curbside Trash Pickup for Thursday and Friday Delayed by one day Plymouth - Town Hall, Public Library and Senior Center Closed Thursday Plymouth - Parking Ban for the Downtown and North Plymouth areas between the hours of 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017 and 6:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017. For more information on the parking ban, please click here For a map of the parking ban zone, please click here Plymouth County Registry of Deeds - Brockton, Plymouth and Rockland offices closed today Rockland - 40R Smart Growth Overlay District Public Meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 9 has been rescheduled for Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Rockland Senior Center Rockland - Municipal buildings closed Thursday Weymouth - No on-street parking from 5:00 a.m. Thursday to 5:00 a.m. Friday Whitman - town buildings closed today and a parking ban will be in effect for all streets, sidewalks and municipal parking lots beginning Thursday at noon, except for downtown business where parking is permitted until 8:00 p.m. Winter parking and snow bans remain in effect. Whitman - trash pickup for Thursday will be on Friday, and Friday’s pickup will be on Saturday. BUSINESS/COMMUNITY ADVISORIES New England Village – All programs cancelled Thursday including all employment services and CBDF programs New Bedford - Drug Story Theater’s presentation at the Zeiterion Theatre Thursday, February 9 has been cancelled Old Colony Elder Services – Closed Thursday-No Meal Delivery Sowing Seeds - Marshfield – Closed Thursday CHURCH/RELIGIOUS ADVISORIES Plymouth: First Parish Church – Closed Thursday SHELTER INFORMATION & OTHER ADVISORIES



