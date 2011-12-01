WATD Operation Stormwatch – Advisories, Closings and Resources

 Important Utility Contacts

NATIONAL GRID – Dial National Grid’s Toll Free Emergency Outage Reporting Number – 1-800-465-1212.

People who depend on electric-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the Customer Service Center — 1-800-322-3223

To get text message alerts and updates through a free National Grid service, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743) to sign-up for the service Click Here for National Grid’s Outage Map

Eversource – Dial Eversource’s Toll Free Emergency Outage Reporting Number – 1-800-592-2000. Click Here for Eversource’s Outage Map

Emergency Resources

Click Here for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency

For non-emergency assistance and information (including shelter locations), call 2-1-1 or visit www.mass211.org

Local Closings, Delays and Cancellations Around The South Shore
(Last Entry: Thursday, February 9 – 6:59 a.m.)

SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS
Abington Public – Closed Thursday
Archbishop Williams High – Closed Thursday
Bay Farm Montessori-Duxbury – Closed Thursday
Blue Hills Regional Voc. – Closed Thursday
Bourne Public - Closed Thursday
Braintree Public - Closed Thursday
Bridgewater-Raynham Regional – Closed Thursday
Bridgewater State University – Closed Thursday
Bright Ideas Childcare-Plymouth – Closed Thursday
Brockton Public – Closed Thursday
Brockton Area ARC Day Program – Closed Thursday
Calvary Chapel-Rockland – Closed Thursday
Cape Cod Community College - Closed Thursday
Cardinal Cushing-Hanover – Closed Thursday
Cardinal Spellman High – Closed Thursday
Cohasset Public – Closed Thursday
Derby Academy – Closed Thursday
Duxbury Public – Closed Thursday
Eastern Nazarene College – Closed Thursday
Easton Public – Closed Thursday
Falmouth Public – Closed Thursday
Halifax Public – Closed Thursday
Hanover Public – Closed Thursday
Hingham Public – Closed Thursday
Holbrook Public – Closed Thursday
Hull Public - Closed Thursday
Kingston Public – Closed Thursday
Notre Dame Academy Hingham – Closed Thursday
Marshfield Public – Closed Thursday
Mass. Maritime Academy – Closed Thursday
Massasoit Community College – Closed Thursday
Middleborough Public – Closed Thursday
New England Baptist Academy – Closed Thursday
Norwell Public – Closed Thursday
Pembroke Public – Closed Thursday
Plymouth Public – Closed Thursday
Plympton Public – Closed Thursday
Quincy College-Quincy & Plymouth – Closed Thursday
Quincy Public – Closed Thursday
Rising Tide Charter School-Kingston – Closed Thursday
Rockland Public - Closed Thursday
Sacred Heart-Kingston – Closed Thursday
Scituate Public – Closed Thursday
Silver Lake Regional - Closed Thursday
South Shore Charter Public School – Closed Thursday
South Shore Christian Academy – Closed Thursday
South Shore Conservatory-Hingham & Duxbury - Closed Thursday
South Shore Voc. Tech. – Closed Thursday
Thayer Academy – Closed Thursday
Trinity Catholic Academy-Brockton – Closed Thursday
Upper Cape Cod Voc. Tech. – Closed Thursday
Wareham Public – Closed Thursday
West Bridgewater Public – Closed Thursday
Weymouth Public – Closed Thursday
Woodside School – Closed Thursday
Woodward School – Closed Thursday
Whitman-Hanson Regional - Closed Thursday
TOWN/MUNICIPAL ADVISORIES
Gov. Baker announced state offices will be closed Thursday for non-emergency, executive branch state employees.
Brockton - Mayor Carpenter has declared a snow emergency in the City of Brockton effective Thursday at 7:00 a.m. No parking on an city street during the snow emergency. The following locations have been established as free off-street snow emergency parking lots: East side of Montello St. btwn Crescent and White AveWarren Ave. lot on West side btwn Belmont and BartlettSouth St. lot near Main St. behind gas stationHoward School at 837 North Main St.Whitman School at 25 Manomet St.Edgar’s Playground on Dover St. *Brockton – trash will not be picked up Thursday and will run on a holiday schedule Friday*Brockton – Brockton Area Transit (BAT) will operate on a snow schedule beginning at 8:00 a.m. Thursday
Duxbury - Town Hall Closed Thursday
Duxbury Free Library - Closed Thursday, open Friday 10-5
East Bridgewater - Republic has cancelled trash/recycle pickup for Thursday
Hanson - Town Hall, all public offices, meeting and the Public Library Closed Thursday.
Halifax –  Town Hall closed Thursday
Marshfield - Council on Aging: All activities cancelled for Thursday, February 9 including lunch, meals on wheels, bus service and Senior Center activities
Marshfield - Ventress Library Closed Thursday
Marshfield - trash and recycling will be delayed Thursday by one day – please keep your barrels inside on Thursday
Marshfield - Charter Review Committee Meeting scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled and rescheduled to February 23 at 7 PM.
Norwell - Curbside trash and recycling is delayed one day due to the storm. Thursday pickup is scheduled for Friday and Friday pickup is scheduled for Saturday.
Norwell - Town Hall Closed Thursday
Pembroke - No Curbside Trash Pickup Thursday
Plymouth County Commissioner’s Meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m. has been cancelled.
Plymouth - Curbside Trash Pickup for Thursday and Friday Delayed by one day
Plymouth - Town Hall, Public Library and Senior Center Closed Thursday
Plymouth - Parking Ban for the Downtown and North Plymouth areas between the hours of 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017 and 6:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017. For more information on the parking ban, please click here.For a map of the parking ban zone, please click here.
Plymouth County Registry of Deeds - Brockton, Plymouth and Rockland offices closed today
Rockland - 40R Smart Growth Overlay District Public Meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 9 has been rescheduled for Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Rockland Senior Center
Rockland - Municipal buildings closed Thursday
Weymouth - No on-street parking from 5:00 a.m. Thursday to 5:00 a.m. Friday
Whitman - town buildings closed today and a parking ban will be in effect for all streets, sidewalks and municipal parking lots beginning Thursday at noon, except for downtown business where parking is permitted until 8:00 p.m. Winter parking and snow bans remain in effect.

Whitman - trash pickup for Thursday will be on Friday, and Friday’s pickup will be on Saturday. 
BUSINESS/COMMUNITY ADVISORIES
New England Village – All programs cancelled Thursday including all employment services and CBDF programs
New Bedford - Drug Story Theater’s presentation at the Zeiterion Theatre Thursday, February 9 has been cancelled
Old Colony Elder Services – Closed Thursday-No Meal Delivery
Sowing Seeds - Marshfield – Closed Thursday
CHURCH/RELIGIOUS ADVISORIES
Plymouth: First Parish Church – Closed Thursday
SHELTER INFORMATION & OTHER ADVISORIES


